Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Amgen stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

