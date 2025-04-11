Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $635.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average is $241.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

