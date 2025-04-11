Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.5 %

TSHA stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $239.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,999 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 5,877,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

