Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Target Stock Down 5.2 %

TGT stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.