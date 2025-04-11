Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

