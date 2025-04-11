Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$29,517.90 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,517.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.33. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

