Syscoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $2.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,457.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00374595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00034238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 805,202,128 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

