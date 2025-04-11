Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 865,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

