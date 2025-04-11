Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $20.88. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 13,861 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Super Hi International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.