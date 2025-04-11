Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 123479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 333,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

