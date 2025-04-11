Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

