Stifel Nicolaus Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $60.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRKS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $37,472,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after acquiring an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,292,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,670 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

