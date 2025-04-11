Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,414 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.77% of Stifel Financial worth $83,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 7.1 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.