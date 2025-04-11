Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,640,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $111.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

