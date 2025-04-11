Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of F5 worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in F5 by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

