StakeWise Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $319.43 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,622.52 or 0.01972466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $319.43 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,924.95 or 0.99355269 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,413.40 or 0.98734885 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 166,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,874 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 166,316.22291554. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 1,608.82939443 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $757,600.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.