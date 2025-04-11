Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £9,684.84 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £9,684.84 ($12,571.18).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Thomas Spain sold 94,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,091.52 ($39,059.61).

On Friday, March 7th, Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £26,304 ($34,143.30).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Thomas Spain acquired 46,400 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,848 ($19,273.10).

On Thursday, February 20th, Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £55,177.92 ($71,622.43).

On Monday, February 10th, Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £4,311.60 ($5,596.57).

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £48,016.10 ($62,326.19).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £11,394 ($14,789.72).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £2,200 ($2,855.66).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £26,361.28 ($34,217.65).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £9,285.60 ($12,052.96).

Staffline Group Stock Down 2.6 %

LON STAF traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 28.24 ($0.37). 262,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,200. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.90.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

