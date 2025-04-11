Spectral Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Spectral has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Spectral token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $6.65 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,488.31 or 0.99737367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,178.52 or 0.99362799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s genesis date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 1.40893516 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,469,559.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

