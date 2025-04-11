SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,529,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 240,415 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

