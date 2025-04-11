SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 653049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 387.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

