SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,471,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,151 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.22.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

