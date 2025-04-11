Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Down 8.8 %

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

SDE stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$516.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,091.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$61,405.66. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.