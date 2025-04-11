Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Trading 41.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Get Free Report) traded up 41.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Sparebanken Vest Company Profile

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. The company operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. It is also involved in home mortgage activities.

