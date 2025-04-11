Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Acquires 95,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,450.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Lembit Janes acquired 423,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,220.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lembit Janes bought 827,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.87. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.25.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

