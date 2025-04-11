S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $457.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

