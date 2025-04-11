Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1977761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

