Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Copart comprises about 0.3% of Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

CPRT opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.