Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 162,145 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFS opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.