SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.18. 13,414,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,821,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.