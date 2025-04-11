Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 349,962 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.82% of Skyworks Solutions worth $117,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.