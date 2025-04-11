SKALE Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.25 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $107.48 million and $17.25 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 6,114,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

