Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Sinclair worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 15.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 378.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Sinclair Stock Down 6.7 %

Sinclair stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 17,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $294,487.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,811,582.95. This represents a 1.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

