Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

SSD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

