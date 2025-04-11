Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.64 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $32.82 million and $9.64 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,307.79 or 1.00315009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81,915.33 or 0.99836691 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,940,525,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,940,525,689 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,940,525,688.6542602 with 6,749,940,525,688.6542602 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000486 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,768,193.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

