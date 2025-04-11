Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,055,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,832,000 after purchasing an additional 152,965 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 523.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.