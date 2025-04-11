Shelton Capital Management Purchases 910 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

