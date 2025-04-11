Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AAON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $19,750,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 2.2 %

AAON stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.