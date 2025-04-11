Shelton Capital Management Has $375,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Woodward were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Woodward by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

