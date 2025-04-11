Shelton Capital Management Has $278,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

