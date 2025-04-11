Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Issues Earnings Results

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion.

Seven & i Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.41.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

