Seven Hills Realty Trust’s (SEVN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 110,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

