Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEVN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

