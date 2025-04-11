Seneschal Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 160,672 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seneschal Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

