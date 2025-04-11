Scotiabank Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $16.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,003. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40 and a beta of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. The trade was a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,123,018 shares of company stock worth $19,444,107. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CVR Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

