Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,201 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $368.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 722.78, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.72 and its 200 day moving average is $354.19.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

