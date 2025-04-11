Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

