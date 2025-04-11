Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
