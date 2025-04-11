Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,076,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,301,648 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.65% of Schlumberger worth $347,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 716,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

