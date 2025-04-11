Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 1,358,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 528,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Santacruz Silver Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$132.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

