Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

